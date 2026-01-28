61-Year-Old Woman Pinned Down by Three Cops and Arrested Over Costume During Anti-Trump Protest

An Alabama grandmother’s unconventional protest against Donald Trump has landed her in legal trouble. As multiple people participated in the No Kings protests in October 2025, 61-year-old Jeana Renea Gamble took it one step further.

She appeared on the streets of Fairhope dressed up in a phallic costume patterned with the American flag. She also carried a placard that read, “No D—- Tator.”

But Gamble’s protest was cut short as officers of the Fairhope Police Department arrived at the scene and arrested her. Video of the incident shows an officer approaching the woman and telling her that any obscenity would not be tolerated, as families and children live in the town and could be offended by her inflatable costume.

yesterday:

Jeana Renea Gamble, a 61-year-old woman, was arrested during the “No Kings” protest in Fairhope for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest while dressed in a phallic costume. — Barbara J (@BadAzzGranny77) October 21, 2025

Gamble then started walking away and was pulled back by three officers before being pinned down on the ground. The police then tried to stuff her into the car, but the costume just would not let her fit into the seat. She eventually had to remove her costume and was detained by the police.

Authorities have charged her with two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. However, her attorneys, David Gespass and Kathleen Johnson, have argued that the charges violate her First Amendment rights because she was only participating in a political protest.

Regarding the obscenity allegation, the lawyers argue that no one in the town objected to her costume, and that only the police officers were offended by it.

The filing stated, “Until (police) arrived, no one present appeared so offended by Ms. Gamble’s costume as to be ready to fight over it. If anything, it was aimed at Donald Trump, who was in no position to begin fisticuffs as he was, by all accounts, nowhere near Fairhope.”

Gespass and Johnson further pointed out a range of disturbing public displays that have previously been allowed in the United States, including Ku Klux Klan cross burnings and neo-Nazi marches in communities of Holocaust survivors.

The lawyers asked the court whether a phallic costume was more offensive than these demonstrations. However, Gamble is still facing a criminal case, and her hearing is scheduled for March 4 in Fairhope Municipal Court.

If your police force cannot handle a protestor dressed like a giant inflatable weiner, maybe they are not tough enough for the job. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) November 21, 2025

If found guilty, she could face up to 9 months in prison and a fine of up to $3,500. Gamble’s lawyers are also planning a civil rights lawsuit against the city if she is convicted in the criminal case.

Meanwhile, social media is having a field day discussing the absurdity of Gamble’s costume. After the bodycam footage of the arrest was posted on YouTube, one viewer commented, “She should go in front of the judge in the costume, so the judge gets the full effect.”

Another joked, “I was so hoping that the police would take her mugshot in that costume.” One also wrote, “Trying to stuff giant peepee in two units. I laughed so hard it scared my dog!”

Another surprised viewer penned, “I thought I’ve seen everything arrested in the world.. nope this is the first type of an arrest I’ve seen like this.”