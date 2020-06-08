Tyler Cameron Calls Out ‘All Lives Matter’ Comment In Emotional Post On Racism

Tyler Cameron took to Instagram on Monday and shared an image of himself attending a protest against police brutality over the weekend, per E! Online. In the photo from the event, Cameron is seen standing alongside his fellow former Bachelorette contestant Matt James while holding a sign that read “Enough is enough.” James held a sign that read “I can’t breathe.”

In the post’s caption, Cameron paid tribute to his “brother” James, admitting that he will never truly understand what his friend goes through because of the color of his skin. He pledged to stand with James as he fights for change, and reiterated that black lives matter “more than anything right now.”

Cameron went on to detail his experience from the protest, writing about the strength of the mothers that had lost their children to police brutality who were in attendance. He referenced his participation in the ABC Food Tours program — a mentorship program for at-risk youth — and pledged to never allow any of the kids involved to fall victim to a “corrupt system.” He added that he and his followers still had plenty that they needed to learn about racial discrimination, and that those currently looking to educate themselves should make it a regular part of their lives.

Cameron named nine films that he will be planning to watch — When They See Us, The Hate U Give, Just Mercy, Loving, Fruitvale Station, Selma, Get Out, A Raisin in the Sun, and If Beale Street Could Talk — and offered his platform to any of his friends of color that wanted to use the space as an educational platform.

Cameron got plenty of support from his followers, receiving plenty of comments thanking him for sharing the message as well as more film recommendations. However, a user who commented “All lives matter” prompted a response from the former Bachelorette contestant.

“No sh*t Joanne but black lives matter the most right now because they are the ones whose lives are the most at risk. Here’s an example… I know you have no problem going for a walk in your neighborhood and have no worries at all. That simple freedom isn’t the same for a person of color.”

Cameron went on to offer an explanation as to why the phrase “all lives matter” in response to “black lives matter” is so offensive during times like today. Cameron used the example of an elephant that was an endangered species to make his point.

“When people are killing elephants and they become an endangered species, people will say elephant lives matter. It doesn’t mean we don’t give a d*mn about all of the other animals. The ones endangered need our help the most right now.”