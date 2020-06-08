Katie Price Stuns Fans In Black Crop Top & Camo-Print Pants For Latest Instagram Outfit Post

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to update her fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The former glamour model stunned in a short-sleeved black crop top that displayed her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted camo-print pants and green Nike lace-up sneakers that had their signature swoosh logo on the side. Price sported her long, dark straight hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion. She accessorized with sunglasses that she rested on the top of her head and didn’t opt for any visible jewelry. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

The 42-year-old posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed outdoors and was captured leaning against a plain wall. Price placed both hands in her pockets and looked directly at the camera with a fierce expression. She tilted her head up and pushed her chest forward slightly.

In the next slide, she was photographed in the same position, though this time her head tilted down and she propped one foot up on its toes.

In the final frame, the reality star looked away from the camera. She stared right in front of her and displayed a hint of her side profile, which showcased her striking facial features.

For her caption, Price expressed that she was ready to “combat the fitness” this week.

She didn’t add a geotag to her post. However, in a recent YouTube upload, she recently celebrated her 42nd birthday with her children at home in the U.K. during the lockdown.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 11,300 likes and over 275 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“You look beautiful Katie, the Pricey is back and I’m so pleased xxx,” one user wrote.

“Legit the best you have looked in sooo long. So happy for you,” another devotee shared.

“You look amazing Katie, always have always will… you go girl!! X,” remarked a third fan.

“Unreal! Getting better looking as the days go on, what a strong woman she is. I look up to you @katieprice,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the love heart emoji to their message.

Price is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently rocked a neon yellow crop top paired with bright blue sweatpants. To complete the outfit, she wore yellow lace-up sneakers. For that shot, Price was captured on a stool indoors, with her arms above her head.