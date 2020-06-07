’90 Day Fiancé’: Fans Think Sumit Is Still Lying To Jenny About Secret Wife

Jenny and Sumit have returned for the second season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but fans still aren’t convinced Sumit is being completely honest to his soon-to-be wife, according to a report from Screen Rant.

The Other Way follows Americans who’ve made the decision to abandon their lives in the United States to relocate to foreign countries in the name of love. When 60-year-old Jenny met 30-year-old Sumit online, she was so captivated by the Indian man that she didn’t realize she was the victim of a catfishing scheme. As they got to know each other, Sumit revealed himself to Jenny but still kept a few secrets. Jenny accepted the apology and made her way to India to meet and marry the man she’d fallen in love with.

During her time in India, Jenny rented a small apartment alone because Sumit’s parents declared they would not accept her as a daughter-in-law. The family voiced their disapproval of Jenny’s age and the cultural difference between the pair. Despite the rejection, she remained committed to having a relationship with Sumit, and the couple continued their relationship in secret.

Jenny thought she and Sumit were finally on their way down the aisle but was devastated to learn that he was already married to a woman in India, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In one episode of the season, Sumit’s in-laws stormed into Jenny’s apartment and dragged him away. His father-in-law then threatened to have him arrested for his acts of adultery.

By the end of the season, Sumit returned to Jenny, vowing that he was still in love with her and would divorce his wife so they could finally get married. During Season 2, Jenny returned to India to have the life Sumit promised, but fans still think he’s being dishonest about the woman he married.

In a Reddit thread, fans talked about how Sumit would have been able to pay for the fees associated with the divorce because he had been unemployed for quite some time. Fans also mentioned that the couple’s story seemed flawed and that the “Indian courts would have also forced a cooling-off period where they would require both parties to rethink their decision after a year of separation which can last up to 18 months with its purpose to be to reconcile the relationship,” according to the report.

There have also been rumors that Jenny was fully aware of Sumit’s marital status but went along with the ruse in order to appear on the show.