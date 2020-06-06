Dwyane Wade Stands Up For Gabrielle Union Following Her Alleged Discrimination Complaint Against NBC

Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to confirm that he’s standing with his wife Gabrielle Union following her complaint against NBC.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Union reportedly filed discriminatory complaints six months after she was fired from America’s Got Talent after one season. Union is directly accusing fellow AGT judge and executive producer Simon Cowell, NBC Universal, FremantleMedia, and Syco Entertainment with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing on Thursday, June 4. Since seeing her claim, NBC denied Union’s claim in a statement that was released earlier this week, per Page Six.

Wade decided to speak out after seeing NBC deny Union’s remarks. The former NBA star retweeted journalist Yashar Ali’s report of NBC’s statement, followed by adding his own words regarding the upcoming case.

“Y’all have deemed her a liar after months of trying to inform y’all of the issues in the workplace and also make sure other employees of color that come after her won’t have the same experiences,” Wade tweeted. “So instead of making sure your work environment is a better place for everyone. Y’all have decided that she what? Made it all up because she lost a job? She’s a black woman in Hollywood she has lost out on many jobs.”

In addition to defending his wife, Wade also shared how the ordeal has affected their family life. He added another tweet and claimed that his home was being observed after Union’s allegations came to surface. Wade said the news surrounding the allegations became so intense that they would be bombarded with questions by fans during their daughter’s swim lessons. Following the accusations, Wade assured his millions of Twitter followers that the answers to Union’s abrupt AGT exit will be answered now that she’s filed a lawsuit.

Back in November, it was announced that Union and fellow AGT newcomer Julianne Hough were asked to leave the show. Soon after, it was revealed that Union had expressed concerns of the behind-the-scenes culture of the show to NBC’s human resources department. She claimed the culture was “toxic,” and said Cowell made her uncomfortable by smoking in the dressing room that was right next to her. Union also called out guests for allegedly making racial slurs and being insensitive towards the show’s contestants.

Although Union admitted back in May that she wasn’t sure if she would speak out, Wade was fully supportive of her every step of the way. After she was fired in November, Wade pointed out on Twitter that many of AGT‘s fans enjoyed having the actress as a judge. While he admitted he was just as shocked as her fans to learn of her exit, he admired her for always being an “advocate” for her community.