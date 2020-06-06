Ben Affleck’s Kids Joke Around With His New Girlfriend, Ana de Armas, In Los Angeles

Ben Affleck’s kids played a prank on their dad by placing a cardboard cutout of his new girlfriend, 32-year-old actress Ana de Armas, outside the actor’s Los Angeles home. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Affleck kids were joking around with de Armas as they spent time together on Friday.

The outlet reported that Affleck’s three children — daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8 — spent the day with de Armas. Affleck shares his children with actress Jennifer Garner. The Knives Out actress and the kids seemed to be getting along well as they smiled and ran around the front lawn of Affleck’s home. The group even placed a cardboard cutout of de Armas on the grass. Affleck was not around at the time.

Affleck and de Armas met in 2019 on the set of the upcoming movie Deep Water in which they starred as a married couple that fell out of love. The pair were first romantically linked in March when they vacationed together in Costa Rica and de Armas’ native country of Cuba.

The actress made the relationship Instagram official in April when she posted photos of them celebrating her birthday.

Since then, the pair has moved their relationship ahead. In early May, they were photographed taking a walk together with Affleck’s kids, People magazine reported. It was essential to the actor that his kids got along with his significant other.

“He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her,” a source told People.

The couple is currently quarantined together in Los Angeles, and the outlet reported that their relationship was “very serious.”

“They are very happy together,” a source told People of Affleck and de Armas’ relationship.

Affleck and de Armas broke their quarantine when they attended a Save Venice march in Venice Beach, California, on Tuesday, The Inquisitr reported. The pair were there in support of the Black Lives Matter movement along with a local campaign to save a historic black church. The First Baptist Church of Venice was purchased by media mogul Jay Penske who planned on converting it into a private residence.

As for Garner’s opinion of Affleck’s new relationship, Daily Mail reported that she was “happy” that her ex-husband was dating again. Garner and Affleck divorced in June of 2015 after over ten years of marriage. The exes have reportedly worked hard to maintain a good relationship post-split for their children.

Daily Mail also reported that Garner is always respectful and “trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he’s with the kids.”