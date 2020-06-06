Donald Trump Ramps Up Feud With DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Calling Her ‘Incompetent’ In Threatening Tweet

President Donald Trump lashed out at Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calling her “incompetent” after the two clashed on how to deal with protesters. The president seemed the mayor no way out in his tweet, implying that he would only increase military presence if she continued to request their removal.

Trump tweeted his disdain for Bowser’s treatment of the National Guard, which the president called to handle protests that grew violent outside the White House just days ago.

According to The Hill, the District of Columbia mayor has demanded that the president withdraw the National Guard forces as law enforcement across the nation struggles under the weight of widespread, and sometimes violent, demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd.

…over the last number of nights. If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Trump’s final comment to Bowser was to say that if she took exception to the current forces stationed around their shared city of residence, the government would only replace them with a different group, in what seemed an ominous warning to the city mayor.

Trump’s comments toward Bowser were partially in response to a letter she sent to the president, according to The Hill, which requested that he withdraw “all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence” from Washington D.C. at once. The mayor cited the decrease in protesting and the peaceful nature that the protests have taken on as reason that the previously violence-ridden city should return to its normal level of security.

“Since Home Rule, we have developed a finely wrought system of coordination with federal partners, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the safety of demonstrations. We are well equipped to handle large demonstrations and First Amendment activities.”

Bowser also touched on what many have taken to social media to ask about, which are the law enforcement personnel patrolling the streets without agency or department affiliation visible on their uniform. According to Bowser, moves like the president’s will only inflame already tense protesters.

“The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans.”

Good morning from Washington where the perimeter around the White House has been expanded – guarded by what we believe are federal prison riot control officers pic.twitter.com/rcj32IvsoR — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) June 3, 2020

Trump and Bowser have had an ongoing exchange, as The Inquisitr previously reported, with Bowser shaming the president for his increased security measures around the White House ahead of Saturday’s massive planned protest. While Bowser hasn’t been shy about sharing her concerns over increased security, the president hasn’t budged.

POTUS has Bowser in a precarious position when it comes to weighing in on security since she previously refused to send metropolitan police to the White House when protesters were setting fires uncomfortably close, calling it “not their job” to secure the presidential residence.