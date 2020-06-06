NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Offer Marc Gasol ‘Ring Chaser’s Salary’ In 2020 Free Agency, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

After helping the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA championship title last year, veteran center Marc Gasol would be needing to make a decision regarding his future with the team this summer. As of now, Gasol is yet to talk about his plans in the 2020 NBA free agency, but if he decides to leave Toronto, most people expect him to join a legitimate title contender. One of the most intriguing landing spots for Gasol in the 2020 NBA offseason is the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors may be the first NBA team to be eliminated in the playoff race in the 2019-20 NBA season, but they are highly expected to immediately return to title contention next year. Aside from making sure that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would be in perfect shape, the Warriors are also planning to add quality veterans that could help them achieve their main goal in the 2020-21 NBA season. To address their need for a big man who could play full-time at the center position, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report suggested that the Warriors could offer Gasol a “ring chaser’s salary” in the 2020 NBA free agency.

“Marc Gasol is a when-in-Rome target for the Golden State Warriors. They’re better off investing in their wing rotation, but if they can get him for the mini mid-level exception, why not? Their center rotation has room. Golden State isn’t apt to play Draymond Green at center full-time, Kevon Looney has dealt with a bunch of serious injuries this year, and it isn’t yet known how much Marquese Chriss does for a could-be contender. Gasol would add sweet post- and face-up passing, floor spacing the Warriors don’t have at the 5 spot anymore and a big body to rumble and tumble with fellow big bodies on defense.”

Gasol may no longer be in his prime, but he is still capable of making a huge impact on both ends of the floor. At 35, Gasol still has plenty of gas left in his tank and remains a reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, and rim protector. This season, the 35-year-old Spanish center is averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 41.9 percent shooting from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite spending most of his NBA career as a traditional center, Gasol has recently unlocked his three-point shooting skills, making him an ideal fit with Coach Steve Kerr’s system. Adding him to the core of Curry, Thompson, Green, and Andrew Wiggins would undeniably give the Warriors a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and reclaiming the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.