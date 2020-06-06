‘General Hospital’ Star William Lipton Breaks Down Cameron’s Struggle Over Trina And Josslyn

The General Hospital character of Cameron Webber has had a crush on Josslyn Jax for years now, but things started to shift a bit over the last few months. After the kidnapping incident he experienced with Trina Robinson, Cam started to realize that his feelings might have started to shift. Now, actor William Lipton talks about how torn his character is.

The new issue of Soap Opera Digest breaks down Lipton’s thoughts on his character’s love triangle.

“I think this is definitely a new thing for Cam because for the longest time he’s been totally in love with Josslyn, who has shown very little interest back in that way, and I think that can get tiring for someone,” the young actor explained.

As SheKnows Soaps notes, General Hospital fans will be revisiting some of those early days during the week of June 8. ABC is airing some of the Nurses Ball episodes from 2018, and those will show Josslyn connecting with Oscar.

Granted, Oscar is gone now, and Josslyn recently mentioned the idea of perhaps feeling ready to move on. However, she was caught off-guard when she started to pick up on Trina and Cameron developing a deeper connection than she’d previously seen.

Cam and Trina's night is about to take a dangerous turn, West Coast. Where does their driver have in store?

Cam and Trina's night is about to take a dangerous turn, West Coast. Where does their driver have in store?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC!

General Hospital spoilers have teased that just as Joss begins to perhaps notice Cam as potentially more than a friend, he will have moved on. Trina and Cam kissed, but they have struggled to figure out just what comes next for them.

“With Trina, this very traumatic event has bonded them. They both experienced that situation together and there’s a lot of emotions that come with it,” Lipton broke down.

Will Trina and Cameron pursue a legitimate romance with one another? Could that ultimately nudge Josslyn and Dev together as a result?

“Whether that bond will turn into a stronger friendship or a romantic relationship is something that only time will tell. It can definitely go either way; it can definitely become a super-strong friendship or it could become something romantic,” the General Hospital star speculated of Cam and Trina’s future together.

Lipton added that he thinks it’s probably quite exciting for Cam to have someone who may share the same kind of romantic feelings he’s experiencing. Cameron had mooned over Josslyn for so long, with no reciprocation, that to have Trina perhaps on the same page as he is could spark some major fireworks.

Unfortunately, Lipton doesn’t know what the writers have in store for this teen triangle. The actor said he loves working with both actresses who portray Joss and Trina, and he’s excited to see what the General Hospital writers have in store for them once the show can start taping again.