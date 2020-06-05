Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Is Reportedly Starting To Say His First Words

The words the 12-month-old baby can say include 'Dada,' 'Mama,' and 'book.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie, who celebrated his first birthday last month, is reportedly starting to talk. According to sources who spoke with Us Weekly, Archie already has a couple of words under his belt.

“He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog,'” the source explained.

Us Weekly also explained that Archie had a particular fondness for hide and seek and playing with his building blocks.

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in May of 2019, and insiders have discussed his intelligence in the past. In November of last year, an insider told Us that Archie was a “strong” baby who was also “super smart.” At that point, Archie could already roll over and sit up without support. He hadn’t yet started talking or crawling, but he was working hard on both, and the insider predicted that Archie’s first word would be “dada.”

“When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people,” the source said.

The source added that Archie was a happy baby who rarely cried and said that he isn’t needy. He enjoys being entertained and likes “engaging and interacting with people.”

Archie was reportedly one of the couple’s main reasons for leaving the royal family. According to a source speaking with Mail Online(via Express), Meghan felt that she couldn’t be the mother that she wanted to be while living inside the confines of royal life. Apparently, Meghan was also worried about the stress and anxiety that Archie would feel if he grew up as a member of the royal family.

The couple announced that they would be leaving the royal family at the beginning of the year and made the move from Canada to the U.S. in March, in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. They have been looking for a permanent residence in Los Angeles ever since.

While they house hunt, the couple is reportedly staying at Tyler Perry’s mansion in the city. The couple knows Perry through Oprah, who is working with Harry on a series about mental health for Apple TV+. The mansion’s expansive property and extensive security presence were likely appealing features for the couple, who have also made it clear that they left the royal family in part because they wanted to lead more private lives.