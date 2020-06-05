‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Dina Delights Her Children

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, June 5, teases moments from Christmas with an episode that originally aired on December 24, 2019, when Dina reminds the Abbotts of what Christmas truly means. Plus, Kyle and Lola enjoy their first one together while Billy keeps a big secret under wraps.

Dina (Marla Adams) reminds the Abbotts of the true meaning of Christmas, according to SheKnows Soaps. The Abbott family goes to Society to enjoy a meal for the holiday. They clear out of the Abbott mansion in order to give Dina some time and space. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) also get an invite. However, before the celebration, the couple appreciates an unexpected visit from their son, Fen (Zach Tinker), who surprises them. He’s home for the holidays fresh from rehab, and he’s clean and sober.

As for Billy (Jason Thompson) really just wants to spend time with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), but Jack (Peter Bergman) lets his brother know that he absolutely is wanted by the family and that he needs to attend because his family wants him to be there. Billy manages to keep his budding friendship with Genoa City’s newest legal eagle on the down-low, and they end up having some time together as they grow closer, but it seems like Billy might want more than Amanda wants. Traci (Beth Maitland) gives everybody presents. Then after enjoying Lola’s (Sasha Calle), everybody but Billy returns to the Abbott household where they enjoy some heartfelt moments with Dina. She is thrilled to have all of her children in the same room, and she helps them gain the spirit of Christmas despite their melancholy at her rapidly progressing Alzheimer’s disease.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple, and unfortunately, it ends up being their only one, but at that time, they aren’t aware of what awaits them in just a few months. Kyle nearly ruins their evening because of his constant obsession with Theo (Tyler Johnson). He hates that Lola seems to have a soft spot for his friend turned enemy, but it doesn’t seem that Lola is willing to sit by with Kyle and actively hate Theo with him. Thankfully, before he ruins their celebration, Kyle calms down and backs off. The couple ends up having a wonderful time together preparing for the festivities as they enjoy their small apartment since they never quite got around to finding a house or a larger place to live together.