Travis Scott Is Reportedly Optimistic That He & Kylie Jenner Will Get Back Together

Travis Scott is reportedly still hoping he and Kylie Jenner will find their way back to each other.

Although Scott and Jenner ended their relationship last year, he reportedly doesn’t see them being apart for too much longer. According to Us Weekly, the rapper and the cosmetics entrepreneur are just as close as they were before they decided to split. The rapport the two have is reportedly so strong that Scott thinks they will ultimately jump back into their dating life and work on their past issues.

“He is still hopeful that there’s a chance that they’ll reconcile,” an insider shared. “They stay in touch and hang out.”

Following their breakup in October 2019, their family and friends thought the romance was only being put on pause. The parents of Stormi Webster, 2, were allegedly continuing to see each other and act as a family for their baby girl. Scott and Jenner also continued to spend major holidays together during that time, including their trip to Palm Springs for Thanksgiving. In December 2019, Scott also shared his admiration for Jenner with XXL Magazine, even though they were no longer together. He also admitted their publicized romance could’ve hindered them from moving forward in their relationship.

“I love her mommy and I always will,” Scott said, speaking about his daughter. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

The two began dating in 2017 following her breakup with Tyga. Shortly after going public, Jenner announced she was pregnant with Stormi, and gave birth just weeks later. While she never mentioned why they decided to end their romance, a source shared the two had “different objectives” that would take some time for them to work on. Prior to their split, it was reported that Scott wanted to get married, which the 22-year-old starlet was reportedly unprepared for. Additionally, Jenner was allegedly ready to have more children, but he had objections.

Although she was recently linked to Drake following her breakup with Scott, the E! star reportedly has other issues on her hands. In late May, her billionaire status was put into question after Forbes accused her of faking her earnings to appear more wealthy to the public. Jenner, who made the publication’s top “self-made billionaire” list two times in a row, denied the claims. However, her Kylie Cosmetics CEO, Christoph Honnefelder, left his position earlier this week.