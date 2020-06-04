Former ‘Pump Rules’ Star Faith Stowers Talks About Being The Show’s Only Black Cast Member: ‘It Was A Lot’

Former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers discussed her time on the show and how she felt being the only black cast member during an Instagram live interview with Candace Renee Rice on omfgrealitytv2 Wednesday.

Faith talked about how she was “the only black person” on Vanderpump Rules.

“It was a lot,” Faith said of her experience with the all-white cast.

Faith acknowledged that the audience for Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules was different from other shows, and she compared it to the MTV audience. Faith was a contestant on MTV’s The Challenge as well as Ex on the Beach.

Faith said that the cast members “attacked” her after their friend cheated on his partner with her, something he had done “like a thousand times.” The new mother was referring to the situation shown in Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules when Faith and Jax Taylor slept together. Jax was dating Brittany Cartwright at the time. The couple has since married.

Although Faith and Jax were involved in the tryst, only the actress was targeted by cast members. Faith said that her co-stars went on to “attack, attack, attack,” with insults like calling her hair “nappy.”

Faith also told host Candace about a specific time that her co-stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder called the cops on her. The Challenge contestant was at a Los Angeles nightclub, and the two women phoned the police to say that a fugitive was there, being Faith. The reality star was not arrested that night.

When the interviewer asked why her co-stars targeted her instead of Jax, Faith believed that it had to do with everyone’s love for Brittany. Although Faith was also “confused” by the behavior, she assumed everyone thought the Kentucky-born reality star was “so sweet” and wanted to protect her.

“He got off very very easy,” Faith said of Jax’s involvement in the affair.

It wasn’t just her co-stars’ actions that surprised Faith. The star went on to say that her boss Lisa Vanderpump’s actions “shocked” her the most.

Faith shared that Lisa once told her that she was “happy there was a black person on the show.” The SUR owner wanted Faith to lay into the cast members and act similar to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes. Unfortunately, Faith did not deliver.

The former cast member said she was “nice” going into the show, and because she did not do as Lisa had wanted, she was left out of confessionals.

Despite the drama, Faith admitted that she is in a “much better position now” that her time on the show is over.