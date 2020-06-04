WWE Rumors: Major Update On Backstage Reaction To Kairi Sane’s Injury

WWE superstar Kairi Sane was injured on an episode of Monday Night Raw during a match with Nia Jax. The incident stemmed from a botched spot where Sane was thrown head-first into the steel steps, which resulted in her being busted open and temporarily passing out. Since the incident happened, there have been reports of backstage heat on Jax, but Sane has reportedly accepted the blame.

As reported by Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, Sane took responsibility for the accident, but some people backstage still blame Jax for hurting her. While the company appears to be moving on from the incident, some employees aren’t happy about the outcome.

“Last I heard, the WWE aren’t viewing this as anything but an accident. There are some people upset in the locker room; however, the WWE management are still quite even here. Kairi Sane accepted culpability, but to be honest, she has a history of accepting blame, whether it’s her fault or not. She is very humble. To my knowledge, there were discussions backstage where Kairi Sane did say, ‘No, it was me.’ However, what happens next? We’ll have to see.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, one anonymous employee wants Jax to be fired before she seriously injures an opponent. The superstar reportedly has a history of injuring superstars, and two of those incidents have happened during matches with Sane.

In 2018, Jax also hurt Becky Lynch during a Monday Night Raw segment. She accidentally struck Lynch on the face and busted her open, which forced the Irish superstar to miss a pay-per-view. However, that incident arguably helped Lynch’s career, as the image of her bloody face following the attack enhanced her reputation as one of the toughest competitors in WWE.

Even if Jax hasn’t been blamed for this particular incident by company officials, it reportedly hasn’t improved her reputation among some of her colleagues. Some people appear to view the superstar as an unsafe worker, which could result in some performers being unwilling to get into the ring with her down the line.

While Jax has received some negative attention for hurting opponents, the superstar has also tried to protect her colleagues from getting injured. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she spoke to WWE management on behalf of Alexa Bliss, who was reportedly injured by Ronda Rousey in 2018.

It remains to be seen if Jax will be absolved of the blame in the long run, but for now, all parties seem to be moving on from the incident.