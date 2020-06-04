Karen And Joe Bartling, Couple Who Adopted Six Blind Children, Weigh In On Myka Stauffer Controversy

'You can't judge someone's parenting based on a decision that they made, because disruption in adoption does happen, and it happens a lot,' said Karen Bartling.

Last month, popular YouTube couple Myka and James Stauffer, broke the news that they had made the decision to re-home their adopted, special needs son Huxley. As a result, they received an onslought of backlash. Now, fellow Youtuber’s Karen And Joe Bartling are sharing their opinion regarding the situation, according to People.

The Bartling’s adopted six blind children and share their life and experiences on their blog and their YouTube channel named SixBlindKids. Because of this, they know more than most people do regarding the struggles that come with the adoption process and particularly how special needs play a part. In a video they recently shared to their YouTube channel, the couple opened up candidly about their own story and discussed their thoughts on the Stauffer family’s decision. Rather than shaming the couple, the pair offered a different take on the situation.

Mr. Bartling explained that some of their own children came into their permanent care after they underwent adoption interruptions. An adoption interruption is essentially when a child is already adopted or in the process of adoption and it doesn’t work out.

“It happens more often than people think,” he said, explaining that “social workers are not trained to assist through that process” and that parents are often left wondering how to “get support” after the “honeymoon phase” of welcoming a new child into their home.

“The reality of what happens with your family, you friends, your church supports… whatever you think is in place to help you through this, they’re gone. They disappear, as soon as little Johnny starts yelling and screaming or having a meltdown, or disrupting a church service and things like that,” Mrs. Bartling added.

The couple went on to say that they were disheartened by the amount of hate they have seen the Stauffer’s getting. Many of the people that are commenting and saying harsh things do not really know what they are talking about because they have never been through the same situation.

Mrs. Bartling emphasized that such harsh accusations are “beyond inappropriate because unless and until you have gone through the process yourself and adopted a child and lived through these situations, you have no earthly idea what you’re talking about.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a variety of big name brands that used to sponsor the Stauffer family have cut ties with them in wake of the controversy. Some of these brands include Danimals, Playtex Baby, Chili’s and Big Lots. Each of these companies have released statements explaining their reasoning for severing business relations with the family.