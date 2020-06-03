Olivia Jade’s Career Is A Dumpster Fire, Says PR Expert Eric Schiffer

'It's very hard [to make a comeback] when you're the subject of one of the biggest education scams in American history,' said Eric Schiffer of Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter, who’s full name is Olivia Jade Giannulli, reportedly desires to rebuild her career as a YouTuber and influencer following her family’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. However, public relations expert Eric Schiffer explained that this will be no easy feat given her current reputation, according to Fox News.

Prior to the scandal, Olivia’s YouTube channel was thriving. She had partnerships with big name companies such as Sephora, Estée Lauder, Amazon and TRESemmé. These companies cut ties with her upon the arrest of her parents. Due to an onslought of hate comments, Olivia stopped posting YouTube videos and went silent on social media.

Schiffer, who is the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, explained why it will be hard for Olivia to be taken seriously from a professional standpoint moving forward, noting that companies will not want to be associated with her name.

“It’s very hard [to make a comeback] when you’re the subject of one of the biggest education scams in American history. Olivia’s influencer [career] is a dumpster fire at this point and she does not present anything other than a stone-cold, crazy option for a marketer who is considering how to spend their discretionary funds to drive brand awareness.Olivia presents a very toxic brand that is dangerous to advertisers because of her involvement in this criminal conspiracy to get her into college and take away a spot from someone that was more far more deserving.”

Schiffer went on to explain that with so many influencers out there, Olivia has a lot of competition. Her fan’s can easily find someone else who produces similar content without showing loyalty to her.

Even though Olivia’s career as an influencer may be hard to recover, Schiffer noted that this doesn’t mean that she still won’t be able to have the career she desires in another way. However, it cannot be done with mere social media posts but will require lot of hard work.

While Olivia has begun posting on social media again, she has not posted a YouTube video since December. It is not clear whether or not she has any remaining sponsors in connection with her brand.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was revealed last month that both Loughlin and Giannulli will plead guilty to their respective roles in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Meanwhile, her husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.