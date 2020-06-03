GG Gharachedaghi Discusses ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Reunion Delay

GG Gharachedaghi couldn’t be happier that the Shahs of Sunset reunion was delayed. The new mom told Page Six that the delay was a “blessing in disguise” and discussed the drama that has gone on since the show wrapped.

GG did not confirm if a reunion was going to take place, but if it comes up, she will be ready.

“If we do have that reunion anytime soon, I can really serve it.”

GG declared that she would be in tiptop shape mentally for a future reunion now that her pregnancy is over.

“I get to not be pregnant and I get to bring out the person in me that a lot of people are very familiar with,” the reality star told the outlet.

She welcomed her son Elijah back in April. Co-stars Destiney Rose and Reza Farahan met the infant during a socially distant visit shortly after he was born.

The cannabis company owner continued to tease off-camera drama between the co-stars.

“Well, there’s been a lot. There’s a lot of behind the scenes drama…”

When asked to divulge more details, GG told the outlet that there has been “drama” with Ali Ashouri. GG called him “that little guy, MJ’s friend, that came on the show and started accusations.” She was referring to the accusations Ali made that he had an inappropriate relationship with co-star Reza’s husband, Adam Farahan. Those rumors were paramount during the latest season of Shahs of Sunset and started the demise of the friendship between Reza and co-star Mercedes Javid.

From GG’s words, it seemed as though the drama was serious. GG went on to tell the outlet that “certain rumors and lies and videos and surveillance has come up” post-production.

While she waits to hear if there will be a Shahs of Sunset reunion, GG was at home enjoying motherhood. Although baby Elijah was born over a month ago, the new mom was still in disbelief that he was here.

“When I wake up in the morning, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, sh*t! I’m a mom! I’m a mom!’ When I run to his room, I can’t wait to just grab him out of his crib.”

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 finished airing in early May. The reality show followed a close group of Persian American friends as they navigated life in Los Angeles. Bravo has not made any announcements about a new season of the popular show.