Katie Price Stuns Fans In Skintight Snakeskin-Print Ensemble: ‘Feeling Fierce Today’

British celebrity Katie Price took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in a bright Nike ensemble.

The former glamour model stunned in a long-sleeved yellow snakeskin-print top, which she left slightly unzipped at the top to help showcase a hint of her decolletage. The skintight number was paired with leggings of the same print. The ensemble looked like one bodysuit. However, according to Nike, it is two separate items of clothing. To complete the outfit, Price wore black lace-up sneakers and sported her long straight dark hair down. She accessorized herself a necklace and large black sunglasses. For her makeup application, Price appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The 42-year-old posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the reality star was captured outdoors next to her dog. Price placed both arms beside her and looked directly in front of her with a fierce expression. She put on her sunglasses and was snapped from head to toe.

In the next slide, Price was photographed in front of a plain backdrop. She looked over her shoulder, placed one foot on her tiptoes, and took off her sunglasses.

In the third and final frame, Price was captured outdoors next to her dog again from a higher angle. She raised her sunglasses to her head and looked down. Price displayed a hint of her side profile and high cheekbones.

For her caption, she expressed that she was feeling fierce today.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Yellow suits you. You look beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You are stunning!! love ur outfit, hope all is well in lockdown xxxx,” another devotee shared.

“@katieprice girl you’re looking great the best I’ve seen you for a long time, beautiful,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart emoji.

“You’re looking unreal babe,” a fourth admirer commented.

Price is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a strapless gown with a long poofy train. Price wrapped a thin belt around her waist and accessorized with black sunglasses. She kept her nails short and opted for a coat of bright yellow polish. For her makeup application, Price looked to have on lipstick and mascara. She sported her dark long hair down and was snapped mowing the lawn in the ensemble.