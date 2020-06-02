Kendall Jenner Pledges To Become An Ally For The Black Community: ‘I Acknowledge My White Privilege’

Kendall Jenner is using her platform to show that she’s an ally of the Black community amid the George Floyd protests.

On Monday, June 1, Jenner took to her Instagram page to share her views on the recent death of Floyd and the posts, protests and resources that came about in light of the news. She first posted several photos and graphics regarding the Civil Rights and Black Lives Matter movements. One post was a painting of Floyd, who was allegedly murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin back in May. Jenner also a tweet from former President Barack Obama, who shared the importance of seeking real change with his followers on Monday.

While Jenner is known for her brief Instagram posts, her recent share was a vulnerable message to her 130 million followers. She captioned the photos by saying she has used the recent protests to think about the contribution she’s currently making to the Black community. She also shared her plans to take action following the current events.

“My heart has been so heavy,” Jenner wrote. “I’m angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community goes through on a daily basis, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear.”

Jenner continued to share that she won’t take her role as an ally lightly. She said she will further use her platform to highlight the injustices that happen within the US and across the world. The model also noted that while posting on social media is one way to show support, she stressed the importance of voting as a way to work on making a change.

“I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help,” Jenner added. ”Raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media. this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves.”

In addition to her post, Jenner also joined several social media users in the #BlackoutTuesday movement on Tuesday, June 2. The trend encouraged multiple influencers to refrain from posting about their brands and to highlight Black activists and creators, as well as resources for those who want to help with bail money, petitions, etc.

Throughout their fame, the Kardashian-Jenner family has often been criticized for deciding not to use their platforms to speak out on global or national issues. However, several members of the famous tribe didn’t ignore the recent protests and news surrounding Floyd’s death, per E! News. Shortly after Chauvin was arrested and accused of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner also shared their stance on the issues. Khloe, Kylie and Kim all expressed their fear for the country and for their biracial children.