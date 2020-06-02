Erika Girardi Claps Back After Instagram User Posts Comment About Her Police Officer Son

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shut down an Instagram user who made a comment about her son's profession.

Erika Girardi fired back at an Instagram follower who posted a comment about her son on her social media page. After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted an image of a black screen in support of Black Out Tuesday and Black Lives Matter, a follower commented that Erika’s son, Tommy Zizzo, is a police officer.

“Your son is an officer!” the commenter wrote, per Page Six.

Erika clapped back in defense of her son and his profession.

“My son was brought up NOT to be racist,” the Bravo star wrote back. “His job is to protect and serve ALL not just people that have his skin color. F*ck you and stay off my page.”

In response to Erika’s comment, fans showed her and her son major support.

“Man I thought I loved you before but hell yes,” one follower wrote to Erika.

“She knows her son is an officer,” another fan wrote. “She is simply supporting black lives too!! Wanting to end police brutality does not mean she does not support the police. Thank you Erika for this.”

“People need to understand that being against police brutality doesn’t mean you are against police,” a third fan added.

“From one police family to another, I’ve been thinking of your son and hoping he’s staying safe,” another wrote to Erika.

Erika later posted an update on her Instagram story as she told fans that the user “had a lot to say” about her this morning but has now blocked her on Instagram.

Erika rarely talks about her son on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, out of respect for his privacy. But last month, the proud mom shared a photo of her “essential worker son” as he stood in uniform on a California street. The “Pretty Mess” singer turned off the comments to the photo, then later noted that the rare pic of her son was her best performing post on Instagram. (It received over 253,000 likes.) Erika also described her son, her only child with her first husband, Thomas Zizzo, as “a very fine young man.”

On Tuesday, Erika and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, and Garcelle Beauvais all posted black images on Instagram in support of Black Out Tuesday, a movement started on social media to promote peaceful protests and policy change in the wake of the horrific death of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer. The movement, which mourns the deaths of Floyd and other black Americans who have lost their lives due to police brutality, was first promoted by members of the music industry.