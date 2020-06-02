NBA And Walt Disney World Are Close To A Deal To Have Players Stay At On-Site Hotel For Shortened Season

'Sources say an agreement may be reached this week,' tweeted an NBA analyst.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Walt Disney World are reportedly close to a deal that would put all of its players into one on-site resort hotel as the league finishes out its regular season, Walt Disney World News Today reported.

The NBA was in the waning days of its regular season earlier this year just as the full gravity and seriousness of the COVID-19 became known. The league made the decision to postpone its season until further notice and, after weeks of the pandemic dragging on, it became obvious that the league would have to come up with an alternative plan for finishing out its season.

According to a companion WDW News Today report, one option the league is looking at is a modified re-start to the season that would involve playing out the regular season for teams that were within 6 games of a playoff spot when the NBA season was paused.

Specifically, the league had hoped to hold its resumed season in a comparatively short period of time (rather than stretched across weeks), with all of the games played in one, neutral location, without fans, in order to limit the amount of exposure the players and support personnel have to each other and to the general public.

As it turns out, Walt Disney World is looking like the perfect place for whatever remains of the NBA season. The Central Florida mega-resort hosts the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which has the facilities that are necessary to host the tournament. And of course, the resort is home to thousands of hotel rooms — rooms which are currently empty, as the resort is closed until July — which could be used to house the players.

On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Keith Smith tweeted that the NBA and Walt Disney World are close to approving a deal that would put the players in the Coronado Springs Resort.

“Per Walt Disney World sources, Disney and the NBA have agreed that Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort is likely to be the primary host resort for the NBA when they resume the season. Sources say an agreement may be reached this week, which will allow preparations to move quickly,” he tweeted.

The “moderate” resort, as Walt Disney World calls it, is typically used for conventions, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no conventions scheduled at the resort, nor are there any room reservations on the books through September. This makes the Mexican-themed resort hotel perfect accommodations for housing the people associated with an NBA tournament, writes Megan Bresnan of WDW News Today.

The NBA and its players are tentatively scheduled to vote Thursday on what form the resumed NBA season will take, and where it will be played.