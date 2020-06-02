Ashleigh Jordan Wears Lilac Leggings For Intense Partner Workout With Her Boyfriend

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to social media platform Instagram on Monday, June 1, to post her latest workout video, which featured her boyfriend Brett Schneggenburger.

For the workout, Ashleigh wore lilac leggings that clung to her shapely backside and sculpted legs and rose high on her hips. She paired the leggings with a black sports bra that featured cut-outs along the upper back and showed off plenty of muscle along her arms and shoulders. A small gap between her upper and lower halves teased a bit of toned tummy. Both garments were from the fitness model’s personal activewear brand NVGTN.

Ashleigh completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and wore her long, blond tresses pulled back in a ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face during the workout. She also appeared to have made up her face with thick, black lashes and lip gloss.

Fitness buff Brett was dressed in a pair of loose-fitting black workout pants, also from NVGTN, and a gray tank-top that left his muscular arms exposed. He added a pair of white sneakers and a black baseball cap to complete the look.

Ashleigh and Brett completed the workout in their personal indoor gym and used an exercise mat and barbell for equipment. They performed a total of four exercises, each separated into a different video clip in the post, all incorporating both partners.

In the first exercise, Ashleigh placed her hands on the ground while Brett lifted her legs up to his shoulders. He then performed a series of squats, each time pushing Ashleigh’s legs out and letting them fall back. In the second exercise, Brett rested one hand on Ashleigh’s shoulder and completed a series of side lunges while letting her body fall in controlled movements towards the floor and then pulling her back up as he came out of the lunge.

In the third exercise, the pair took to the floor. Brett lay with his back on an exercise mat and his knees bent, while Ashleigh sat on a barbell that he held across his chest. The first time he pushed up on the bar, Ashleigh fell backwards onto his chin. However, after he appeared to be unhurt, they performed several reps of the exercise. The final slide featured Ashleigh and Brett performing a series of coordinated lunges.

The post earned nearly 30,000 likes and dozens of comments from Ashleigh’s followers within the first 12 hours. Many of her fans loved the partner moves and found the blunder in the third exercise quite amusing.