YouTube Star Saffron Barker Stuns In Matching Green Tracksuit From Her Clothing Range

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to her Instagram story on Monday to share another photo of herself in an outfit taken from her new clothing range with In The Style, which launched over the weekend. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been promoting the line by posing in the garments and fans are loving the collection.

The 19-year-old stunned in a green oversized hoodie and paired the ensemble with matching joggers. To complete the outfit, she put on black-and-white Nike lace-up sneakers with their signature tick in green. Barker accessorized herself with small hoop earrings, a gold watch, a ring, and a necklace which was tucked underneath her hoodie. The blond beauty sported her wavy long hair in a ponytail and pushed it over to one side. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeshadow, and contour. Barker kept her nails short and opted for black polish.

In the image, the YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — was captured sitting down on the floor in front of a white backdrop. Barker rested one elbow on her knee and pushed one leg out. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smirk and made the pose look effortless.

On her story, she expressed that she is so happy that many of her followers managed to get her range on Sunday. Barker told them to “stay tuned” as she has more to update them with. As reported by The Inquisitr, she previously said that due to popular demand, In The Style will be restocking the items as soon as possible, meaning the new update could be related to that.

Barker also asked fans to tell her what pieces they purchased, which they’ve been writing on her posts.

“Already bought the orange tracksuit and the sage tie-dye shorts!!” one user wrote.

“I’ve just bought one of the hoodies, I’m so excited,” another devotee shared.

“Managed to get my daughter something, can’t wait to give her it,” remarked a third fan.

“I have just bought the mint drawstring joggers and the mint t-shirt, I’m so excited,” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. Last week, she wowed followers in a cyan crop top that displayed her toned stomach. Barker paired the outfit with high-waisted sweatpants that were slightly loose and the same color. She rocked long white Nike socks with their signature tick and black-and-white lace-up Dior sneakers. Barker sported half her wavy hair down and clipped the rest back.