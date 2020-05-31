Hailey Baldwin Rocks Shiny Leather Pants, A Sheer See-Through Sweater, And A Black Mask

Hailey Baldwin stepped out on Friday.

Hailey Baldwin was out and about on Friday heading to a skincare appointment, as reported by Just Jared. The photos that were shared by the entertainment site caught the model walking around in an all black outfit that she looked amazing in.

Hailey was captured getting in and out of her black vehicle as she paid a visit to the dermatologist in Beverly Hills. She rocked a pair of shiny black skinny leather pants that seemed to shimmer as she walked. They hugged around her slim thighs. She paired it with a matching black top that was sheer enough to see her black bra underneath. The sweater was long enough to cover her upper thighs and was fitted around her toned tummy and petite hips. Hailey teamed the outfit with a pair of Air Jordan shoes that added a bit of a brighter color to the dark ensemble. She was wearing a black mask to cover her face for the appointment as well.

Justin Bieber’s wife accessorized with a thick gold choker chain, a longer gold necklace, and a pair of small hoop earrings. There were a few rings seen on her fingers, included her big diamond. She had her blond locks pulled back high on the back of her head and held in place with a hair clip. She carried a black shoulder bag as well.

In one hand, Hailey Baldwin carried her cell phone and a bottle of water along with her, and the other hand she carried her keys. With the mask on, it was hard to tell how much makeup she chose to put on, but it appears that her eyes may have had a hint of color, or possibly nothing at all. She appeared to have a contented look on her face as she stepped out for her appointment.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old stunned in a skimpy red bikini that she shared on Instagram. She showed off her well-toned physique while sitting down in a heated sauna as she told her followers that she was breaking into a sweat while in quarantine. The two-piece suit almost looked like it could slide right off the more sweatier she got. Her fans loved the photo and said so in the comments.

Hailey Baldwin also expressed her sorrow and sadness over the death of George Floyd on her Instagram a few days ago. She stated on how justice needs to be served and that changes need to be made.