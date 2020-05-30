‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Francesca Farago Wished Fans ‘Happy Saturday’ While Rocking A Crop Top

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago gave good wishes to her 4.6 million Instagram followers on Saturday along with a duo of photographs.

The 26-year-old star sizzled while wearing a white long-sleeved crop-top shirt. In the first photograph, she was seen wearing a shirt had a large blue and black butterfly which was centered in the middle. The shirt hugged her curves in all the right places and landed just below her bra-line, where a light blue colored ribbon adorned the bottom of the shirt. Francesca matched the top with a pair of high-waisted acid-washed jeans, showing off her tanned and toned midsection. She posed in front of a full-length mirror in what looked to be her living room.

Francesca wore her hair half up in a ponytail, with her bangs centered in the middle, framing both sides of her face. Her long dark-brown hair was styled in subtle beachy-waves which landed just past her shoulders. She posed while coyly playing with her hair and had lifted some strands up. Francesca was wearing a full face of makeup with her dark eyebrows filled in and framing her dark brown eyes, which were lightly done with mascara and subtle eyeliner. The star’s hands were complete with a light pink manicure and what looks like a gold fashion ring on one hand.

In the second photograph, Francesca changed up her pose, instead of looking toward the camera like she did in the first photo, she playfully looked behind her into the mirror while her hands were placed on her hips. Her reflection in the mirror saw Francesca looking at herself with a pleased expression while her back was slightly arched, showing off the fit of her clothing.

Francesca’s photos clearly resonated well with her fans as she received over 170,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments in less than 30 minutes of posting. Followers took to the comment section and left the star some love.

“You’re so beautifulllll,” one person wrote, following up her message with a pleading face emoji and an emoji of a heart with an arrow going through it.

“Your such a huge inspiration of mine francesca. your so pretty and kind. love from england,” a second fan shared, with a red and a purple heart emoji that broke up her messages.

“How pretty francesca,” a third commenter wrote while adding two fire emojis to the end of the note.

“Literally so gorgeous what,” another comment said, adding in another pleading face emoji along with an emoji with red stars at the eyes.

As previously reported, Francesca recently launched a swimwear line which is entirely made of recyclable and biodegradable materials.

Variety reported that although Francesca and her Too Hot To Handle pairing with Harry Jowsey ended in an engagement via Zoom on the show’s reunion, they’re not officially engaged―yet.