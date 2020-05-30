’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Yolanda Struggles To Accept Williams Is A Catfish

This season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Yolanda, a grieving single mother who fell in love with a man she called Williams. As the series went on, it became clear to Yolanda’s children that Williams was a catfish, but Yolanda struggled to believe the evidence in front of her, according to a report from E! News.

In a sneak peek of the Sunday, May 31 episode, Yolanda’s daughter, Karra, explained to the show’s cameras that she was tired of her mother being toyed with by this person. In a previous episode, Karra discovered that Williams had been using stock images of a man working out. She then decided to contact a private investigator to get her mother some real answers about the man she’s in love with.

“I’ve been trying to convince my mom that Williams has been scamming her,” Karra explained. “But I found out my mom is still talking to Williams and I need to shut this whole thing. This has gone on long enough. I don’t want to see my mom being taken advantage of. I just want something better for her.”

Yolanda reluctantly agreed to meet with the private investigator after Williams ghosted her when she asked about his true identity, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. As she prepared to speak to the investigator, she revealed that she had finally heard from Williams again via text message. She said he apologized for not being in touch and asked her to forgive him. She responded by telling him she understood and that she was still in love with him.

“I told him that I was feeling like he left me completely by myself,” she said, before admitting it was hard to fall out of love with him.

Yolanda met Williams on Instagram after losing her husband. She said the two immediately connected and she was infatuated with Williams’ looks and his “English” accent. While getting to know each other, Williams asked Yolanda for money to purchase a ticket to come see her. She said she thought it was suspicious but decided to book a ticket to England anyway.

While planning her trip, she asked Williams about his address and other details of his life, but he did not respond. She later found out that he had deleted his Instagram profile. She tried contacting him through text, but he continued to ignore her. Later, she received an email from someone threatening to release intimate photos of her. She admitted she had only sent those images to Williams, but did not want to believe he would betray her.

“I’m so confused at this point,” Yolanda said, as the clip ended.