WWE News: Drew McIntyre Teases Feud With Former World Champion

A future feud between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal has been speculated in recent weeks, but the WWE Champion wants it to happen. In a recent interview with The Sportster, McIntyre explained that the storyline makes sense, as both superstars share some similarities with each other.

According to Mcintyre, their career journeys have many parallels with each other’s, which he believes could result in a rivalry that boasts some interesting storytelling.

“Both getting fired and then me trying to get out there in the independents and make my name and he went off and really, kind of, gave up, stopped working out and then turned his life around to get back to WWE. He became WWE Champion before me, wasn’t exactly as universally praised as when I finally won the WWE Championship. So there’s so many possible layers to the story that the world has seen on television and have not seen that could really make for one of the most memorable feuds of all time. We have so much material.”

McIntyre were previously teammates in 3MB during their initial WWE runs. The group was a comedy stable that impersonated a rock band, and they were used as enhancement talents for the most part. McIntyre and Mahal were ultimately released from the company, but they returned a few years later and became main event stars.

Mahal’s title reign lasted six months and he proved to be a very controversial champion. He was given the title without receiving a push beforehand, and his heel antics resulted in some resentment from the WWE Universe. While he fell down the pecking order again after losing the title, there have been rumors of WWE management reportedly wanting to give him some momentum again in the coming months.

A feud also makes sense from a heel versus face point of view. Mahal is one of the few wrestlers in the company who can genuinely rile up the fans with his presence alone. McIntyre, meanwhile, is a top babyface who the fans genuinely root for. That element, coupled with their history together, seems like a story that writes itself.

At the time of this writing, McIntyre is embroiled in a feud with Bobby Lashley and Mahal is absent from television. However, the latter superstar has featured on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks, and he returned to winning ways. Perhaps this is a feud that will happen down the line, especially if Mahal gets booked strongly when he’s back in action.