Jon Jones Asks For UFC To Release Him From Contract

Jon Jones has asked to be released from the UFC after negotiations for a “superfight” between Francis Ngannou hit a snag.

On May 29, Dana White, president of the UFC, told ESPN reporter, Brett Okamoto, that a fight between Jones and Ngannou was not going to happen. According to White, the amount of money Jones was asking for in order to sign off on a superfight between Ngannou was “absurd.” Dana went as far as saying that Jones was asking for too much, especially now while the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing.

"For the amount of money [Jon Jones is] asking for, it’s not gonna happen. You couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time.”@danawhite on why Jones vs. Ngannou won't happen right now (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/JrNewyK4d3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 28, 2020

In response to White’s statement, Jones took to his Twitter account to share his side of the story, accusing White of misleading the fans about why negotiations for his next fight broke down.

The 32-year-old, who currently holds the UFC’s Light Heavyweight Champion title, criticized the way the UFC was handling the whole situation. In a series of tweets, Jones addressed the conversation White had with Okamoto, accusing him of lying about the figures.

Jones said that he was going to continue to “defend” himself as long as White continues to speak on this. He encouraged White to allow his lawyer, naming Hunter Campbell, to release text messages of the conversations between the two.

If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

In a second tweet, Jones called White a “liar” again before alluding to this whole conversation taking a hit on Jones’ reputation. He went on to speak about how much money he was asking for in the negotiations, in relation to popular boxer Deontay Wilder. According to Jones’ tweet, he was looking to “settle” for approximately $15 million for a potential bout with Ngannou.

Don’t be a fucking liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don’t need this bullshit Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

In a third follow up tweet, Jones accused White of seeking a lower fight fee due to Jones’ reputation, and then told White to release him from his UFC contract altogether.

I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

In another follow up tweet, Jones then reiterated that he didn’t ask for $15 or $30 million dollars, while he acknowledged the does make $5+ million a fight. However, since the fight proposed against Ngannou is being called a “superfight,” Jones believed she should receive more money than his usual fight fee.

Do I make 5+ per fight yes. Should I stick to that number for my super fights? No. If you don’t agree with me you just don’t know business. I certainly didn’t ask for 30, never even threw out a number. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

On Twitter, fans and critics of Jones had strong reactions to his statements.

“Still the best fighter in the sport right now and forever will be the GOAT,” one fan wrote.

“Facts, I dont see why you shouldn’t be making wilder money, you’re a bigger star than Wilder, and it there is anyone that deserves it should be the goat as dana says you are,” second fan tweeted.

“idk how you can compare yourself to deontay wilder,” a third person tweeted.

According to BJPenn, White and Jones had a back-and-forth on Twitter regarding the same issue on May 28.

As previously reported, Jones has been arrested several times, his most recent took place in March 2020.