‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Traci’s Second Chance At Happiness

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday teases a classic wedding that initially aired on January 11, 1991. In it, Brad and Traci walk down the aisle for the second time, and they say “I do” at a family and friend-filled ceremony. Plus, Katherine and Dina hatch a plot against Jill while Nikki struggles with her drinking problem. It is the first day of the Abbott family week in flashbacks for the CBS Daytime drama.

Family and friends gather to witness the nuptials of Traci (Beth Maitland) and Brad (Don Diamont), according to SheKnows Soaps. It is Traci and Brad’s second chance at happiness, but Ashley (Eileen Davidson), who is the maid of honor, seems to have a thing for the groom. In fact, Traci is not at all thrilled when she finds Brad and Ashley hugging earlier in the day. Even so, Ashley goes ahead and performs her maid of honor duties despite her intense feelings for Brad.

When it comes time to get ready for the wedding, Dina (Marla Adams) is in town, but Mamie (Veronica Redd) is the one who helped Traci with her hair, makeup, and dress. Ultimately, the wedding happens, and then Brad and Traci dance throughout the evening and enjoy their reception. Traci is in love, and even if Brad might not be, he certainly thinks that his new wife is a beautiful person.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) struggles with her drinking, and Jack (Peter Bergman) worries about his wife. He needs her to hold it together for Traci’s wedding, but Nikki may find that she’s unable to do so. Nikki’s constant inebriation is becoming quite an embarrassment for Jack, and it could lead to a lot more problems if she’s unable to get a handle on things.

Finally, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Dina (Adams) plot against Jill (Walton). Jill and John (Jerry Douglas) are dating, and nobody likes her. Katherine and Dina try to figure out a way to break up the couple to keep John from making a mistake with Jill. Obviously, Kay has held a grudge against Jill for years after her husband, Phillip Chancellor II, cheated with Jill. As for Dina, while she might not have been happy with John, she certainly isn’t willing to let him create a life with somebody like Jill. She doesn’t necessarily see a long-term future with the father of her children, but Dina doesn’t want to see her ex end up with Jill.