Lori Loughlin Agreed To Plead Guilty Because She Wanted The ‘Nightmare To Be Over’, Inside Sources Say

Lori Loughlin believed that the judge would understand why she acted in the way she did.

Inside sources are now revealing further information regarding why Lori Loughlin finally decided to agree to plead guilty after over a year of claiming she was innocent. While Loughlin initially never saw herself ever pleading guilty, the pressure began to get to her and she desired only for this scandal to be over, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Last week, both Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli made the shocking decision to plead guilty for their respective roles in the college admissions scandal and receive prison time as a result. Loughlin reportedly once truly believed that a judge would see her side of the story and understand why she did what she did. However, as time passed this appeared less likely, the source explained.

“She just has never felt she deserved to be punished for trying to help her children and give back to the school. She stood by her husband and lawyers’ decision to not take a plea. She believed that once the judge and jury heard her side of the story, they would understand. But as time passed, the reality set in. Right now, all she wants is for this entire nightmare to be over.”

Loughlin received encouragement from her friends and her two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, to take a plea deal. Originally the family had agreed that they would not speak about the legal proceedings while at home. However, the girls ultimately spoke up about what they believed their parents should do. They expressed to their parents their fear regarding the worst possible scenario Loughlin and Giannull could face in terms of prison time.

“While both of her girls know very well that their mother and father had their best interests at heart, they feared the absolute worst,” the source explained.

Meanwhile, Loughlin’s friends had encouraged her to take a page out of Felicity Huffman’s book who plead guilty and received a very light sentence.

Yet another reason why Loughlin made the decision to take a plea deal now was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She realized that due to safety concerns there would be at least a small chance that she might be permitted to serve her sentence from home.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her husband agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin is expected to spend two months in prison while Giannulli is expected to serve five months.