WWE Rumors: Update On Kurt Angle’s Future Following ‘NXT’ Appearance

Kurt Angle was one of several WWE superstars to be released from their contracts back in April. However, he was also one of the most surprising releases from the list of names, as he’s a Hall of Famer who functions effectively in backstage and onscreen roles. This week, Angle also appeared on NXT, suggesting that the company has had second thoughts about letting him go. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, he still might be released.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Meltzer noted how Angle is still technically contracted to WWE. This means that he — along with other performers who were released — can still be used before their releases take effect this summer. However, he hasn’t heard any backstage murmurings of Angle getting his job back.

“We have not heard anything regarding Angle and a new deal. It was noted to us that Angle is still being paid through mid-July like the rest of the people on main roster contracts that were released.”

Metlzer went on to say that the company might use some other released superstars before their 90-day non-compete clause expires. At the time of this writing, Drake Maverick has been competing on episodes of NXT, but he might keep his job as he’s in the middle of a push on the black-and-gold brand.

Maverick might also be the rare exception in regards to WWE deciding to reverse recent releases. The superstar has received a massive amount of fan support since being fired, and his involvement in the current NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament has given him more opportunities to re-establish himself.

Angle, meanwhile, is currently retired from in-ring competition and was working as a backstage producer before his release. WWE released several backstage employees as well, but the belief is that some of them will return when the pandemic is over. As The Inquisitr noted last week, the company reportedly has a list of names of released employees who they want to bring back. If that’s true, Angle will likely be one of them, given his legendary status and experience.

It remains to be seen what Angle’s future holds, but the fact he’s still being used by the company shows that they still value him. WWE also likes to bring legends back into the fold from time to time, and even if Angle does part ways with the company on a full-time basis, he’ll probably still make the odd appearance.