Dean Unglert Admits He Once Had A Crush On Former ‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman

Dean Unglert once tried to get into contact with former 'Bachelorette' Andi Dorfman.

Former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Dean Unglert revealed he once had a crush on former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman. During a recent episode of the podcast Unglert shares with fellow Bachelor nation alum Jared Haibon entitled Help! I Suck at Dating with Dean, Jared &…., Unglert opened up about this crush and how he attempted to get into contact with Dorfman, according to US Weekly.

Haibon and Unglert plaid a virtual game of spin the bottle, each asking one another personal questions. Haibon questioned Unglert if he had ever secretly direct messaged anyone in Bachelor nation. Unglert recalled that he once tried to talk to fan favorite Tyler Cameron, but only in an effort to be friends. Haibon insisted that Cameron did not really count and pushed Unglert to name someone of the opposite sex.

Unglert, who is currently dating former beauty pageant star Caelynn Miller-Keyes since connecting with her on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, was hesitant to spill any details but eventually gave in.

“That’s just asking for me to get in trouble with my girlfriend. I think before I had gone on [Bachelor in] Paradise for the second time, I might have slid into Andi Dorfman’s DMs. Or, I maybe just asked Amanda Stanton to introduce me to her. I can’t remember. I think it’s the latter, not the former. I don’t know I ever actually officially slid, but there was a point where I had a crush on her.”

Stanton is also a Bachelor in Paradise alum whom Unglert got to know personally. Haibon asked Unglert if he knew Dorfman had once dated his friend Nick Viall during her season of The Bachelorette. Unglert admitted he had forgotten.

“I just thought she was cute. I think that Amanda Stanton posted a picture with her and I was like, ‘Oh, that girl’s cute,'” he recalled.

From what Unglert suggested, he and Dorfman never ended up going on an actual date. However, it would end up being for the best as he would later find love with Miller-Keyes whom he has been with now for nearly a year.

Unglert concluded by jokingly accusing Haibon of getting him in trouble with Miller-Keyes for getting him to reveal this during the podcast.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorfman is still searching for lasting love after not finding it during her season of The Bachelorette. Some members of Bachelor nation requested that Dorfman be given a second shot and named The Bachelorette again. Nevertheless, the position was ultimately given to Clare Crawley.