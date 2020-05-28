Alex Trebek Steps Out Looking Shockingly Different Amid Cancer Battle, His Book Launch Right Around The Corner

Alex Trebek looked pale and frail while stepping out to take out the trash on Wednesday.

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek made a rare public appearance on Wednesday, May 28 as he took out the trash at his Los Angeles, California home. While the 79-year-old rolled out the trash can to the curb, he looked shockingly different than most fans know him. Trebek, who is currently fighting pancreatic cancer, appeared frail and pale, according to The Daily Mail.

Trebek, who lost his hair during cancer treatments, was without his wig on Wednesday. He wore a pair of jeans, sneakers and a blue Jeopardy! t-shirt. A pair of eyeglasses hung from his neck. He appeared serious as he completed the task, glancing up at the cameras a few times without smiling. In recent months, the only time Trebek is seen publicly is when he takes out the trash once a week.

The reason that the gameshow host is so scarcely seen these days is not because of his current health status but rather because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trebek is not only elderly but his immune system is compromised due to his grueling cancer treatments. As a result, he is particularly vulnerable to not only becoming ill from the virus, but of potentially facing life threatening complications if he does become sick. Thus, he has been practicing social distancing by remaining in quarantine at his residence.

Meanwhile, filming for Jeopardy! has been put on hold for safety reasons until further notice. The show went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to ensure the safety of all.

But Trebek has still had plenty of work to keep himself busy with in quarantine. He is currently preparing for his book launch which is planned for July 21, 2020, one day before the television personality turns 80-years-old. The book is an autobiography entitled The Answer Is…: Reflections On My Life, and it will be published by Simon & Schuster.

According to a press release, the book is expected to be about a number of topics such as “what prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live impersonation.”

However, it will also be going into more personal topics, such as “marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality and philanthropy.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trebek gave a video update on Twitter in March regarding his fight against cancer.

“I would be lying if I said the journey was an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days,” he said.