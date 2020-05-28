‘The Challenge’: The Holy Trinity Destroyed After Double Elimination

MTV’s Unholy Trinity has become a solo act on this season of The Challenge: Total Madness, according to a report from MTV News.

The unholy trio — Nany González, Jenna Compono, and Kailah Casillas — was completely destroyed during this week’s episode after two members ended up losing the season’s first double female elimination.

At the end of the daily challenge, González and her team emerged victorious, earning the power to choose two women to go into Purgatory and potentially go home. During the deliberation, González told the show’s cameras that she was tired of having to talk Compono off the ledge and trying to convince her to stay in the game. Since the beginning of the season, Compono had been struggling to stay focused because of her relationship issues with Zach Nichols. Her incessant complaining soon caused the other players to believe that she was ready to leave the house, but she denied the assumptions. Compono asked the tribunal not to send her into the challenge because she had already earned her ticket to the final, but Casillas took a different approach and volunteered to go in.

Eventually, the tribunal nominated both Compono and Casillas to go into the elimination challenge against Aneesa Ferreira and Kaycee Clark, respectively.

When the dust finally settled, Ferreira and Clark took home their Red Skulls, sending Compono and Casillas packing. After realizing she had now lost her two best friends and her alliance in the game, González said it was ultimately for the best and that she’ll continue to do what’s best for her own game.

“Kailah really had my back this season — honestly, it sucked to see her go,” she said. “As much as I loved having Jenna here in this game, Jenna never wanted to be here anyways, so it’s almost kind of better that she goes home [and] tries to fix her relationship with Zach. And I can continue to play my game and do what’s best for me.”

When asked how the trio could improve their game for upcoming seasons of the show, she said it all comes down to focus.

“We need to focus, and I truly believe that if we go into another season together, the three of us will succeed.”

Back in the game, González still needs to win an elimination challenge to earn her spot in the finals. And this season, it seems she’s more determined than ever to prove herself and finally take home the main cash prize.

“I’ve been here this long. I’ve been through so much — it’s gotta be worth something,” she said.