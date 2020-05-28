Lisa Vanderpump’s Hollywood Restaurant Nearly Robbed During Coronavirus Shut Down

Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant Pump was almost burglarized after a man attempted to break the locks on the doors in order to get inside.

The alleged perpetrator was wearing a blue face mask on Sunday night when he attempted to get access to the restaurant using a large pair of sheers to try to cut open the lock on the gates, prompting a phone call around 7 pm reporting a possible burglary attempt, as TMZ reports.

“He was desperate for a Pump-tini. We can’t blame him,” joked Ken Vanderpump, Lisa’s husband.

Sources say that the Vanderpump Rules stars and the general manager of the restaurant have opted not to press charges since nothing was damaged.

Reportedly, the suspect noticed that he’d been seen and put the shears back into his backpack before turning around to stand casually. At that point, a witness took a picture of the individual, who wears a tan jacket and dark pants.

“Someone tried to break a lock,” a source told Page Six. “They didn’t get in and the person was arrested for something not related [to the attempted break in].”

The police responded promptly within minutes, bringing 7 units and a helicopter. TMZ says that the intense response was likely because the individual had been spotted in the area before. The suspect was detained.

No one was present in the restaurant at the time, including Ken and Lisa, as California’s stay-at-home order continues to force non-essential businesses to remain shuttered in order to stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The couple also own Villa Blanca, TomTom, and Sur, all spots that can be seen in episodes of the Bravo show.

Lisa has been keeping herself entertained during the lockdown by posting videos of herself cooking, as the Inquisitr previously reported. She joked that good food and lots of sleep are the secrets to keeping their marriage alive, particularly during the lockdown.

It’s not the first time Pump has been the scene of dramatic news. In January, a silver Ferrari smashed into the entrance of the restaurant. Reportedly, the driver was attempting to make a left turn at the corner but lost control of the vehicle. No one was seriously injured, though one woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“We were very lucky that everyone else was uninjured and safe while dining during Sunday brunch,” Ken said at the time, according to Eater.