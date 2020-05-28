‘Big Brother’ Fans Demand Season 22 Update As Teaser Post Pops Up On Instagram

Fans of the CBS reality show want answers less than a month before 'Big Brother's' usual premiere date.

Big Brother fans want an update on Season 22. One month before the CBS reality show traditionally kicks off, fans freaked out over a post on the official Big Brother Instagram page after nearly two months of inactivity.

In a post that has absolutely nothing to do with the status of BB22, former Celebrity Big Brother player Mark McGrath was pictured on the set of the challenge show, Game On, alongside fellow singers Macy Gray and Coolio, and tennis legend Venus Williams.

In the caption to the post, fans were reminded that McGrath was a Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and they were urged to watch him on the new TV competition show.

But long-suffering Big Brother fans weren’t happy about the teaser post. When followers saw a Big Brother post come up on their Instagram feed, many assumed it would be news about the 22nd season of the long-running summertime reality show.

In comments to the post, many fans wanted to know if Big Brother will still be premiering in June as it usually does. Others expressed annoyance at the teaser for an unrelated TV show as the fate of Big Brother hangs in limbo.

“Yeah but what about Big Brother? Some sort of update would be nice,” one follower wrote.

“How dare you make BB show up in our feed and have it not be about BB #shame,” another added.

“Not the Big Brother update I was hoping for…. ” a third fan chimed in.

“The clownery, I thought this was gonna be about BB22,” another Big Brother fan wrote.

Other fans suggested that CBS should move the show out of California, where a lockdown remains in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it can air on schedule this summer.

The Game On plug is the first post on the Big Brother Instagram page since early April when a Zoom background featuring last season’s Big Brother house was posted. The last Season 22 -related post was on March 10 when it was announced that all Big Brother casting calls were postponed.

Longtime host Julie Chen, who has emceed Big Brother every season since 2000, has also been radio silent on social media. The CBS star hasn’t posted on Instagram at all since March.

Last week, CBS bosses announced that they hope to air new seasons of the reality shows Big Brother and Love Island, even if the shows have to be pushed back to later this year due to the health pandemic.