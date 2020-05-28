Sofia Franklyn Responds To The Recent ‘Call Her Daddy’ Drama In A Cheeky Way

The former host of the podcast, Call Her Daddy, Sofia Franklyn took to Instagram on Wednesday. There she responded to the recent drama surrounding failed contract negotiations as well as comments that her former co-host and friend, Alexandra “Alex” Cooper made during the latest episode of the hit show.

Sofia Franklyn / Instagram

Sofia updated her Instagram bio in what fans took as a direct response to the drama.

“Basic, greedy, lazy, submissive, weak-minded, unable to think for myself, and that’s just a little bit about me,” the brunette’s bio was updated to read.

These changes came after Alex hosted the first Call Her Daddy episode without Sofia on Wednesday. The show had been on hiatus since early April when contract negotiations between the young female podcasters and their podcast partner, Barstool Sports, broke down and, the women stopped coming to work.

During that show, Alex responded to fan questions about where the relationship of the former roommates was now and what she thought of Sofia’s current relationship. Sofia had been dating HBO Sports executive vice president, Peter Nelson, for some time.

Alex commented that the terms of the negotiation for Sofia were “all about the money” and that the working relationship of the former roommates was unequal.

Alex also responded to one of the “most highly requested questions” from fans, which was if she found Sofia and Peter’s relationship to be “toxic.” Alex was hesitant to answer the question.

“I didn’t think it’s fair for me to comment on the inner workings of someone else’s relationship but, I do feel like I need to address it a little bit because it directly affected me, and it directly affected the show,” Alex said on the podcast.

The blonde podcaster continued to say that “from day one,” she was concerned that Peter was “controlling.” Alex went on to describe Sofia’s boyfriend as “weird” and insisted that in the beginning stages of the relationship Sofia agreed with the sentiment.

Fans were quick to react to the bio change. Some called Sofia a “queen,” and wrote “love you” while others commented on how much they missed the brunette on the podcast.

“We miss you on the pod,” one fan simply wrote.

Still, others used the comments to take shots at Sofia’s boyfriend, Peter, also known as “suit man,” a nickname Barstool El Presidente Dave Portnoy recently gave him.

“Suit Man writes a good bio. It’s so obviously not from you,” a fan wrote.