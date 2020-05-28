Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder Reveal The Name Of Their New Bourbon Brand

On Wednesday, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley revealed that they have named their new bourbon brand Brother’s Bond, Entertainment Weekly reported. Somerhalder shared the news on his official Twitter account and linked the website where fans can purchase the alcohol.

“Brother’s Bond” is an homage to the many years Wesley and Somerhalder spent playing the Salvatore brothers on the long-running CW series, The Vampire Diaries. It helps that Stefan and Damon Salvatore were often drinking bourbon on the show, so the actors felt that it was a proper tribute for them to create a bourbon brand and name it after the project that brought them together.

The former Lost actor shared two snaps in his tweet. One was a photo of himself holding a bottle, and the other was a closeup of the bourbon, giving fans a look at its packaging and logo. The label shows a large tree with the silhouette of two men sitting beneath it. Both actors’ autographs visibly inscribed on the sticker.

The label also reads “distilled & aged in the tradition of all great bourbon.”

Somerhalder emphasized that only people of legal drinking age in their country should buy bottles of Brother’s Bond and encouraged his fans to share the news with their friends and family.

Unfortunately, it appeared that the link to the website crashed not long after the star shared it online. Many users in the replies section noted that they could not load the homepage.

It may have crashed after thousands of people tried to access it at the same time. Somerhalder’s tweet received a lot of attention, garnering over 9,600 likes on Twitter alone.

His Instagram post received even more attention, accumulating more than 1 million likes.

“Here it is. Our passion. Our baby. Ladies and gentlemen please meet, Brother’s Bond Bourbon. Time, quality and passion distilled for you and me,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.

While Wesley does not appear to have shared the news on his personal social media accounts yet, he did comment with a prayer hands emoji on Somerhalder’s share.

Over 19,000 people took to Somerhalder’s Instagram comments section to congratulate the actors on their product launch and to express their excitement over trying the bourbon. However, many users lamented the website being down.

“I would love to get some! Website isn’t working right,” said one fan, trailing their remark with a crying emoji.

“@iansomerhalder #strongwork love the packaging. looking forward to the contents!!!” said another.

The actors’ former Vampire Diaries costar Michael Malarkey also commented on the post.

“Byooootyful!” he wrote alongside a blue heart emoji.