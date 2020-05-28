AEW News: Former WWE Tag Team Champions Debut On ‘Dynamite’

After weeks of rumors suggesting that they’ll eventually join the company, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood — formerly Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival in WWE — made their All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, the duo — whose new tag team name is FTR — showed up following The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy’s match against Joey Janela and Private Party. After picking up the win, the former team was attacked by The Butcher and The Blade, but FTR showed up and put a stop to the attack.

However, there was a staredown between FTR and The Young Bucks before the new team left the ring, suggesting that there is some bad blood between both duos. The fact FTR saved them is surprising, though, as both teams have been teasing a rivalry with each other for a long time.

During the interaction between the teams, AEW announcer Jim Ross noted how both teams have been at odds with each other for years. When Wheeler and Harwood were in WWE, they were prone to getting into Twitter battles with The Young Bucks as both teams have claimed that they’re the best in the world.

Perhaps the plan is to let FTR gain some momentum in the company before triggering the inevitable feud with The Young Bucks. A placeholder rivalry against The Butcher and The Blade for the time being means that the company can take some time building toward the dream match, which will make it more highly anticipated in the long run.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, both teams want a match with each other and they believe that it will be a classic. They even claimed that “everyone will rejoice” when it does happen. Now that Wheeler and Harwood are in AEW, the dream match is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Wheeler and Harwood left WWE back in April after refusing to sign new contracts. Both former superstars have claimed that they weren’t fans of the way that WWE was booking the tag team division, and they didn’t want to be saddled with the comedic gimmicks that the company had in mind for them.

Tag team wrestling is one of AEW’s main focuses, and wrestlers there are given substantial influence over their characters and creative direction. It remains to be seen if FTR will become successful in the company, but AEW seems like a more suitable fit for their sensibilities.