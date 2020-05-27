‘American Horror Story’ Creator Ryan Murphy Shares A New Clue For The Season 10 Theme

Fans are still trying to guess what the theme for season ten of American Horror Story will be, so creator Ryan Murphy shared a clue on his Instagram page earlier today, TVLine reported.

Murphy shared a simple picture of a beach with his 620,900 Instagram followers and wrote that it was a clue in his caption. The photo showed a sandy bank running alongside the ocean with a multi-colored sky visible beneath. The photo appeared to be taken at sunset or sunrise. There were several fences erected along the sand. Some of them appeared to have been torn down.

Most fans already knew that the upcoming tenth season would involve a beach in some capacity. Murphy released a cast announcement trailer earlier this year that had a beach as the background.

The prolific television producer has also said that the theme for season ten is “weather-dependent,” which has caused problems with production.

Already halted amid the pandemic, the network recently confirmed that season ten of American Horror Story would be delayed until 2021 at the earliest, even if production managed to resume over the summer.

The only confirmed information available about the upcoming season of the long-running horror anthology series is the impressive cast. Macaulay Culkin is joining the series, and several notable actors are set to return, including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and more.

Many people are also excited about the return of Evan Peters, who took some time off from the series but is set to return for the tenth season.

Some of the most popular season ten theme theories include cryptids, mermaids, the Bridgewater Triangle, and more.

Thousands of people took to Murphy’s latest Instagram post to discuss their most recent thoughts and ideas for the new season.

“JAWS MEETS BAYWATCH MEETS CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON MEETS RISING FROM THE SEA KRAKEN CUTHLU KAIJU MONSTER,” raved one Instagrammer.

“So we’re still getting the weird death beach thing?” asked another person.

“This is giving me jaws vibes,” wrote a third user.

“The lady of the dunes?!” chimed in a fourth contributer.

Actress Melissa Joan Hart also got in on the fun.

“The Pines,” she guessed in the comments section.

Not only do fans have at least three seasons of the show to look forward to after it was renewed for a three-season deal, but TVLine previously reported that a spinoff titled American Horror Stories was officially ordered to series at FX.