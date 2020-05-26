Kelly Ripa Says Being Cast On ‘All My Children’ ‘Changed The Trajectory’ Of Her Life

The 'Live' host was 20 when she was cast on the ABC soap opera.

Kelly Ripa thinks her life was changed by a single job. Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos were interviewed as part of Entertainment Weekly‘s “#UnitedAtHome series. In an All My Children reunion episode, Ripa discusses the role that the show played in her life. Ripa was cast as Hayley Vaughn on the series when she was just 20 years old.

“It really was a happy accident. It changed my life. It changed my entire life — not just my acting life, but changed the whole trajectory of my life,” Ripa explained.

Not only did the show catapult her into stardom, it’s also where she met Consuelos, who she would eventually marry. Ripa also said that, unlike many of her co-stars who are also featured in the series, she wasn’t a working actress before she landed the role.

“I wasn’t like everybody else on this panel — everybody else had jobs and careers and they were professional actors/ I truly moved to New York and I was working at the Toy Fair and I auditioned sort of on a whim. I was originally dropping off other people’s headshots, because [that was] my side hustle,” she continued.

Ripa said that originally, her character’s name was Hayley Wells, but they eventually decided that the name sounded too much like Hayley Mills, and decided to change it. One day, she was able to read for Hayley, and the rest is history.

Ripa said that she went through six callbacks and two screen tests before she got the part. Consuelos echoed her comments, saying that prior to landing his role as Mateo Santos on the series, he wasn’t much of an actor either. He said that he had just moved to New York, and he also went through several screen tests.

The Live host said that she was eager for Consuelos to be cast. Thee whole cast bonded with him, and Ripa said that she and the rest of the cast were insistent that he stay on board for as long as possible.

The couple is currently in quarantine together. Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest have been filming Live remotely, and it was recently discovered that her family had been filming the shows in the Caribbean. The news came as a shock to some, who had assumed that she was filming the show from her home. Apparently, Ripa, Consuelos and their family arrived in the Caribbean just days before much of the world went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.