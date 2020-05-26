‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Angelina’s Wedding Week Brings Old Memories To The Surface

The show will wrap the season with a two-part series of episodes featuring the nuptials fans have been waiting for.

Spoilers for the newest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will show the cast attempt to relive some of their favorite family memories at their old Seaside Heights, New Jersey digs as they readied themselves for the nuptials of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangiera. Also featured in the episode, the next to last of Season 3, are the circumstances that lead up to the damming wedding speech delivered by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese at the couple’s reception.

The episode is titled “You Had Me At Um, Hello!” and referred to the way Angelina fought back to be heard during Seasons 1 and 2 of the MTV series. Angelina would loudly disagree with all her roommates and attempt to get their attention by stating “Um, hello!”

The group which includes Nicole, Jenni, Deena, Angelina, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino kicked off the days leading up to Angelina’s wedding by heading to Las Vegas. After partying through Sin City, they head back to the East Coast and celebrated milestone moments in Atlantic City. They return to the shore house to relive some of the more memorable events Angelina missed during the years she was not featured on the original series reported TV Guide.

Also during the episode fans will finally see some scenes of Angelina’s wedding day. Viewers will see her thank Jenni, Nicole, and Deena for their friendship prior to her walk down the aisle to marry Chris in a trailer posted to the show’s Instagram account. Angelina faced the women after giving them their bridesmaid’s gifts and said, “Who would have thought eight years ago we would have been together like this, especially with all the crazy times we’ve had.”

Fans will also witness the women’s hesitance at crafting a speech for their pal to recite during the reception and later, hear the words that almost broke their friendship for months after the November 2019 event.

In response to remarks made during the speech you can hear Mike state in the clip, “Oh my…” and his wife Lauren, seated beside him, covered her mouth with her hands in shock. Guests of the couple put their thumbs down and loudly booed the women after their comments. Deena, Nicole, and Jenni found themselves on the receiving end of some serious backlash.

Nicole spilled the beans in March during her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey her version of what really happened behind the scenes at the wedding. She revealed that she, Deena, and Jenni wanted the best for Angelina and they didn’t mean to ruin her day. Nicole claimed that the women were forced to do the speech by the show’s production staff and that she personally said no to participating in the stinging comments numerous times.