Val Chmerkovskiy Fans Wild For Love Song Written For Wife Jenna Johnson

The stunning tune was shared on Instagram.

Fans of Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy went wild for a love song he penned for wife Jenna Johnson. He said the song was inspired by Jenna, whom he called his muse and his heart. The song titled “Appreciated” was a poem put to music, where the dancer and musician rapped his feelings of affection.

Val stated in the caption of the share that the artwork, lyrics, and production were written and recorded in his car. He likely worked on the tune there so his wife of one year would not learn of his surprise. The couple has quarantined at their home since the start of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in March of this year.

In the image, Val created a split-screen of an image of the couple in bed. He was seen on the left with handwritten lyrics superimposed over his face. On the right was Jenna, bare-faced and slightly smiling, as she leaned on her husband’s right shoulder.

Jenna, also a Dancing with the Stars performer, looked lovely in the image. Her shoulder-length brown hair was pulled up and away from her face, and some of the strands artfully fell around her cheekbones. Her skin was glowing and she appeared to have some light gloss on her lips. Pulled up around her body to cover her modesty was a white comforter.

Above Jenna’s head were little hand-drawn black and red hearts. On Jenna’s face, seen over her eyes and up above her year was a small diagram of what appears to be a star constellation.

Val’s love for his wife was apparent in the song, where he spoke about his deep feelings for her and the love and life they currently share. The couple wed in April of 2019 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California. They later hosted a second wedding celebration in July of the same year in Jenna’s home state of Utah, where her extended family and lifelong friends were able to celebrate the couple’s nuptials at the Riverside Country Club in the town of Provo.

Val’s fans thought the song was fabulous and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

“Great… and the love for your muse, it’s inspiring!” remarked one follower.

“That’s romantic. Thank you for letting all of us in to heat your soul, talent, and gratitude. Got a few tears flowing,” stated a second fan.

“This is beautiful, so full of heart,” said a third Instagram user.

“STAAAAP!!! Keep loving that woman of yours! Keep APPRECIATING her! What a blessing you are! What an encouragement, and an inspiration you both are! Just beautiful. BEAUTIFUL!!” stated a fourth fan.