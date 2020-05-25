‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Traci Nearly Loses Her Dream

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, May 25, does not bring a Memorial Day celebration to Genoa City. Instead, it teases the dramatic end of David Kimble’s reign of terror. Plus, Traci experiences a worrisome issue with her pregnancy. At the same time, Brad tries to decide if he should marry the mother of his child, and Victor is worried about Victoria’s latest beau. These storylines aired the first time on October 7, 1991.

The walls close in on the nefarious David Kimble (Michael Corbett), according to SheKnows Soaps. Nina (Tricia Cast) is missing, and Flo (Sharon Farrell) believes that her daughter met her end. However, it turns out that Nina merely went into hiding until David is gone. So many people tried to warn Nina that all David wanted was her inheritance, but she wasn’t willing to listen until it was nearly too late.

David is convinced that he shot three people, but Diane replaces the bullets in his gun with wax bullets. Diane Westin (Devon Pierce) has a weapon, and she’s not afraid to use it on the evil man. However, he ends up meeting a gruesome end at the bottom of a trash shoot in a trash compactor, which sets Genoa City free from his reign of terror. After David is gone, Nina comes out of hiding, and her mother is so relieved to learn that her daughter is still alive.

Elsewhere, Traci (Beth Maitland) keeps a secret from Brad (Don Diamont). Traci is pregnant, and Brad wonders if he should marry her. Unfortunately, Traci is having pregnancy problems that Brad knows nothing about, and there’s concern that the baby will not survive the night. Traci’s biggest dream is to become a mother, and she is willing to do whatever she can to achieve that goal. Mamie (Veronica Redd) is there to help Traci make it through the incredibly difficult situation, and if all goes well, Traci will eventually be a mom.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) is worried about Victoria (Heather Tom). He’s concerned about his daughter’s date for the evening, and he calls on his old nemesis for help. Jack (Peter Bergman) actually agrees with Victor this time, though. Neither man thinks that Ryan (Scott Reeves) is the guy for Vicky, and Jack decides to kick Ryan out of his house, which Victor appreciates. However, Victoria is not going to be at all pleased when she finds out that her father and Jack team up to try to run her life.