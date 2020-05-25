‘One Piece’ Chapter 981 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

The One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as four members of the Worst Generation – Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates, Eustass “Captain” Kid of the Kid Pirates, and Scratchmen Apoo of the On Air Pirates – started a commotion in the ongoing banquet at Onigashima. As of now, people are eager to know whether Beast Pirates All-Star Queen, the Plague, would immediately report to Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido about the presence of the enemies in their headquarters or try to handle the ongoing situation by himself.

Unfortunately, fans would be waiting a little longer to see what will happen next in the One Piece manga. On the final page of One Piece Chapter 930 posted at Viz, it was announced that the release date for the next chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s popular manga would be delayed by one week. One Piece Chapter 931 is expected to be officially available on June 7, while scans and spoilers would likely be available a few days earlier.

There are plenty of things that could happen and be revealed in One Piece Chapter 931. Queen, who is currently leading the hunt for Luffy, Zoro, and Kid, could finally disclose the identity of the member of the Flying Six that he’s planning to eliminate. When Apoo informed him about the presence of their enemies at Onigashima, Queen called out the attention of their subordinates and told them that anyone who could capture Luffy, Zoro, and Kid would be given the opportunity to become one of the Flying Six.

Queen revealed that one seat in the Flying Six would be up for grabs soon as he’s eyeing to eliminate one of them. Though he didn’t mention a name, most fans believe that Queen is talking about Beast Pirates headliner X Drake. Queen must have already figured out X Drake’s real identity and the main reason why he decided to serve under Emperor Kaido. As revealed in the previous chapter of One Piece, X Drake is a captain of the Marine Special Secret Unit SWORD who purposely joined the Beast Pirates to spy on Emperor Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 931 could also finally feature Yamato and give information about what type of devil fruit ability he currently possesses. Yamato is the son of Emperor Kaido and the “family problem” that Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire was talking about when he summoned all the members of the Flying Six, including X Drake, Page One, Who’s Who, Sasaki, Ulti, and Black Maria. Emperor Kaido wanted the Flying Six to find Yamato and bring him back to the banquet before he makes his huge announcement.