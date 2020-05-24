Steelers’ James Conner Announces He’s Been Cancer Free For Four Years

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he’s now been cancer-free for four years. In commemorating the four-year anniversary, the player went out of his way to say cancer isn’t something that defined him, but it was clear he wanted to give thanks for being healthy.

“Thank you God 4 years cancer-free today… Having cancer doesn’t define you, your mindset does. Keep fighting keep positive.. Saying a prayer for those who are still fighting during these times.. ” it started with hope”

The Steelers player was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma while he was still in college in 2015. During that season, at the University of Pittsburgh, he was limited to one game as he rehabbed an MCL injury. Bleacher Report‘s Joseph Zucker reported Conner said he was suffering night sweats and had trouble sleeping. Eventually he went to see a doctor about his problems and the visit led to a discovery of tumors “surrounding” his heart.

In a 2019 interview with Hip Hop artist Mike Seander, Conner said the doctor told him he had “about a week” to live if he didn’t get the tumors treated. Conner did get the cancer treated and fully recovered. He got back onto the field for Pitt in 2016 and ran for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns. That performance was good enough that ESPN honored the running back with their year Disney Spirit Award.

"Play for somebody who can't."

– James Conner

Disney Spirit Award Winner#Pitt Running Back

Cancer Survivor

Hero to Many#H2P #ConnerStrong pic.twitter.com/pajn02elmm — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 9, 2016

Conner was eventually selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent his rookie year backing up superstar running back Le’Veon Bell and only carried the ball 32 times for 144 yards.

In 2018, he benefitted from a falling out between the Steelers and Bell, who held out for the entire season. Conner was elevated to the starting role and ran for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also posted 55 catches for an additional 497 yards and one touchdown. His 1,470 yards from scrimmage were 10th-most in the NFL. That performance convinced the Steelers they could move on from Bell and he was subsequently traded to the New York Jets. Conner was handed the starting job heading into the 2019 season.

Last year, Conner suffered through knee and shoulder injuries that limited him to just 10 games total. Last season he managed just 464 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while catching 34 passes for 251 yards. This season, the cancer-free Conner is slated to be the starting running back for the Steelers for the third straight season and he’s thought to be fully healthy.