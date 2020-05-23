Hailey Baldwin Says Her First Kiss With Justin Bieber Almost Didn’t Happen

Baldwin says she had to disobey her parents to get a first kiss from her future husband.

Hailey Baldwin isn’t always so careful about following the rules. In the most recent episode of The Biebers on Watch released on Friday, May 22, Baldwin discussed her first kiss with now-husband Justin Bieber, and said that it involved some rule-breaking.

“The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together. I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like, ‘Absolutely not. You’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself. That’s not happening,'” Baldwin explained.

Baldwin said that her parents weren’t going to stop her.

“My older sister [Alaia] kind of covered for me and was like, ‘Oh yeah, she’s gonna sleep over at my apartment and it’s all good.’ She covered for me and we went to dinner and didn’t get caught,” the model explained.

Baldwin continued, explaining that the two of them were just hanging out after dinner, and as they started watching a movie together, they kissed. It was actually Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, who introduced them to each other more than a decade ago.

Years later, Baldwin and Bieber would begin dating on and off in 2015 and 2016. Bieber got back together in 2018, shortly after Bieber ended his relationship with Selena Gomez for good. The two were married by August of that year, and got married again just over a year later in September of 2019.

Earlier this month in another episode of the Facebook Watch series, Bieber suggested that he wished he could have been able to abstain from sex until he and Baldwin were married. He explained that it may have saved him from some of the pain he had to deal with, and that sex is always confusing.

Baldwin chimed in, saying that while she doesn’t totally agree, she does get that sex can make relationships much more confusing.

Baldwin also discussed her feelings as her relationship with Bieber began to get more serious. She said that she remembered the first time Bieber said she loved her, but couldn’t recall the exact moment when she knew that he was definitely the one.

She said that, as time went on, she started to find more and more qualities in Bieber that she liked or found endearing.

“I think I said, ‘I think I’m falling in love with you,'” Baldwin recalled.

Baldwin said that she was really stubborn, and wouldn’t admit that she was in love with him to his face until it was obvious.