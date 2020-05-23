‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Offers An Apology To Lala Kent’s Fiancé, Randall Emmett

James Kennedy is sorry for the things he's said in the past.

James Kennedy offered an apology to Randall Emmett, the fiancé of Lala Kent, on Tuesday night’s finale episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and shortly after he did so, the movie producer offered up a response on his Instagram page.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish on May 22, James pulled Randall aside at TomTom after he deejayed the anniversary party for the restaurant, which also served as the setting of the finale party, and made it clear that he has major regrets in regard to the disrespectful and mean things he’s said about him in the past.

“I really want to take this minute to say I’m f**king so sorry for all this bulls**t that I ever did, ever said, man,” James began.

According to James, he wanted to pull Randall aside and let him know that he was being extremely immature in his behavior in recent years, which included a mean diss about Randall’s weight, and added that he has only heard that Randall, the man Lala has been engaged to since September 2018, has said amazing things about him.

“I’ve only heard just amazing things that you’ve said about me, you’ve put s**t aside that shows what a real man you are,” James explained to Randall. “And I’m so sorry — you’ll never hear, obviously, any of that dumb s**t again.”

In response to James’ heartfelt apology, which came just weeks after the DJ announced plans to get help for his addiction struggles by attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at the prompting of girlfriend of three years, Raquel Leviss, Randall said on the show that he doesn’t believe the moments in which James lashed out at him were signs of his true character.

Randall then told James that Lala has a lot of love for him, despite the many ups and downs they’ve gone through in recent years on Vanderpump Rules.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala and James bonded over their sobriety during Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and also have bonded off screen as both of them remain in recovery.

During an appearance on Maria Menounous’ podcast, Better Together, earlier this month, Lala opened up about her and James’ decisions to stop drinking and explained that it was the way in which their drinking habits were affecting others that ultimately made them decide to quit.

“I just think when alcohol not only affects you negatively, but you’re affecting other people negatively when you drink, that becomes a problem,” Lala explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.