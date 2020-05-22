‘Single Parents’ Fans Campaign To Save Sitcom After ABC Cancellation

Fans of ABC’s Single Parents have kicked off an online campaign to save the comedy series, according to a report from Pop Culture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the sitcom was canceled on Thursday by ABC, after only two seasons at the network. It appears cancellation has not been sitting well with fans of the series, and they’ve taken to social media to urge streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu to consider picking up the show for a third season.

Single Parents follows a group of single moms and dads who have found a community with each other as they navigate raising kids, love, dating, financial struggles, and anything else that comes their way. The show stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D’Amato, Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D’Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, and Mia and Ella Allan as Emma and Amy Fogerty.

At the end of Season 2, Will and Angie realized their friendship had blossomed into something more. At the same time, Angie began reconnecting with the father of her son with the hope of becoming a family again. Angie’s ex asked Will to ignore his feelings for her so he could have another shot, and Will obliged. However, while driving away, Angie remembered Will had already drunkenly confessed his love for her, and fans are desperate to know what happens next with the duo.

“Their story deserves to continue! they aren’t just single parents they are a found family. Hulu, Netflix, anyone pls pick them up,” one fan tweeted with the hashtag #SaveSingleParents.

“This show tackles tough, relatable issues through humor, is in the middle of one of the best slow burn couples i’ve ever seen, has lgbtq+ rep, and y’all CANCEL IT???? i’m livid SAVE SINGLE PARENTS,” another chimed in with a tweet.

This isn’t an uncommon move for fandoms as similar campaigns have resulted in the resurrection a number of shows in the past, including One Day At A Time, which was canceled by Netflix then later picked up by Pop TV, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was canceled at Fox then picked up by NBC.

It’s currently unclear whether this will be a successful campaign, but the show’s supporters seem determined to get the show trending. Single Parents fans have already sent out thousands of tweets with the hashtag, and some have even emailed ABC through its website.