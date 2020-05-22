Bored French Children On Coronavirus Lockdown Find Two Gold Bars Worth $100,000

'We are going to wait for gold prices to rise a little more,' said the auctioneer who will eventually sell them.

Two French children, bored and looking for something to do during the coronavirus lockdown, found two gold bullion bars worth approximately $100,000 between them, BFMTV reports.

Back in March, when France instituted a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the unidentified family went to stay with an older relative who lived in a family home in the country town of Vendome.

At some point after the family’s arrival, the two kids, each around the age of 10-years-old, got bored and decided to build a fort. They were looking for materials to use, when the father directed them into an empty room in the grandmother’s home and pull sheets from the bed.

“But instead of finding sprigs of lavender between the sheets… two fairly heavy objects fell. The kids thought nothing of them and put them back,” said auctioneer Philippe Rouillac.

A few hours later, the kids told their father about the heavy find. He initially thought that the children had found knife holders. Rouillac notes that this was a well-to-do family and that the grandmother enjoyed the finer things, like beautiful crystals.

Instead of turning up with knife holders or fancy crystals, however, the children instead produced two gold bars, each weighing one kilogram (or about 2.2 pounds).

hamiltonleen / Pixabay

The children’s father contacted an auctioneer to confirm that they were, indeed, gold bars. He took pictures of the inscriptions and serial numbers on the bars, and sent them to an auction service. He later got confirmation: they are, in fact, gold bars.

Each bar is estimated to be worth about 43,000 euros ($46,864) based on the current price of gold. However, Rouillac anticipates that the price of gold is likely to go up in the coming weeks, so he intends to wait until June to auction them.

“We are going to wait for gold prices to rise a little more,” he said.

He predicts that, by the time the bars go up for auction, they could be worth 54,000 euros each ($58, 836), meaning that the kids might have stumbled upon a find worth over $100,000.

The evidence suggests that the grandmother purchased the gold bars in 1967, hid them away in an unused room, then forgot about them for 50 years.

As for the children, they have a typically child-like response to their six-figure find.

“The children said to their father ‘we’re going to be able to have a swimming pool,'” Rouillac said.

Another recent example of a family finding long-lost treasure was reported two weeks ago by The Inquisitr. A North Carolina man found a baseball card belonging to “Shoeless” Joe Jackson buried under a bunch of other baseball cards in a forgotten-about lunch pail. The card sold at auction for $492,000.